Brazil judge orders release from jail of Rio's ex-governor

SAO PAULO (AP) — The president of Brazil's top electoral court has ordered the release from jail of the former governor of Rio de Janeiro state who was arrested last month on corruption, money laundering and vote tampering charges.

Judge Gilmar Mendes ordered the release of Anthony Garotinho on Wednesday. The former governor was expected to leave the prison later Thursday and placed under house arrest pending the outcome of the legal process against him.

Mendes, who also sits of the Supreme Court, said he ordered Garotinho's release because there are no indications he plans to commit a new crime, escape the country or jeopardize investigations.