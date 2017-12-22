What makes Will Smith's world 'Bright' _ money, he jokes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith is at it again as a sci-fi cop in the new Netflix film "Bright."

The film, in theaters and on Netflix starting Friday, has not been well reviewed. But Smith said during a recent round of interviews in Los Angeles that he no longer considers each project make or break. After 30 years, he says, "my life is my art."

The film takes on issues of racism when Smith's LAPD Officer Ward is paired with the first otherworldly Orc to join the force. The Orc is played by Joel Edgerton.

And why did Smith revisit his old friend, the cop movie? "Just money," he jokes. Really, he says, he enjoys the freedom Netflix provided.