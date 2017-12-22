US: No decision on foreign aid cuts after UN Jerusalem vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says "no decisions have been made" about cutting off foreign aid to countries that voted against the United States on a U.N. vote about Jerusalem.

President Donald Trump had threatened to withhold money to countries that voted to denounce his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. On Thursday, 128 countries defied his threat and voted against the U.S.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says that Trump's foreign policy team "has been empowered to explore various options" in the future about relations with those countries. But she says there's no decision yet.

Nauert also says the U.N. vote "is not the only factor" the U.S. will consider when it comes to determining its relationship with foreign countries.