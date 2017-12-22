After last Geneva round, UN Syria envoy seeks Russia's help

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, center, and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, welcome UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistu
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, center left, and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, welcome UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, and UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, foregr
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura shake hands after a news conference following their t
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura shake hands after a news conference following their t
UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura listens during a news conference after his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow,
MOSCOW (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Syria has met Russian officials to discuss how to revive the peace process, following another fruitless round of negotiations in Geneva this month.
Staffan de Mistura says he conveyed his disappointment with the latest Geneva talks and asked for Moscow's assistance.
He said he told Russian Foreign Mnister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that he counts on everyone's support to "make sure that the next meeting can be better."
De Mistura's carefully worded statement didn't reveal whether he asked Moscow to pressure Syrian President Bashar Assad's government to negotiate directly with the opposition.
The opposition has long demanded Assad have no role in post-war Syria, something the government refuses to even consider.
Lavrov voiced hope that planned Syria talks in Sochi could encourage dialogue.