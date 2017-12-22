American Ballet Theatre dancer resigns amid investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — A high-profile principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre has resigned amid an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct eight years ago.

American Ballet Theatre says it initiated an independent investigation after learning of a "highly concerning" allegation about dancer Marcelo Gomes. It says the alleged misconduct did not involve any current or former members of the company or while he was an employee.

Gomes has appeared in Matthew Bourne's "The Car Man" and "Swan Lake," and as the wicked fairy Carabosse in "The Sleeping Beauty." He received a Dance Magazine Award in 2015 and has been a member of American Ballet Theatre since 1997.

American Ballet Theatre is the second city company to be rocked by misconduct allegations following accusation against New York City Ballet leader Peter Martins.