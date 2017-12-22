Avedon foundation criticizes new bio of photographer

NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of a new Richard Avedon biography says it will look into alleged inaccuracies raised by the late photographer's foundation, but rejected calls to withdraw the book.

Earlier this week, the Richard Avedon Foundation issued a long list of "exaggerations and inaccuracies" in "Avedon: Something Personal," co-authored by Steven M.L. Aronson and former foundation head Norma Stevens. The foundation is asking that the Penguin Random House imprint Spiegel & Grau cease publication of the book, which came out last month. Among the alleged errors: the foundation disputes Stevens' claim that she was at "at his side" when Avedon died in 2004.

In a statement Thursday, the publisher says that it will correct any mistakes in future editions, but plans no other changes.