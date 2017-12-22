Internal watchdog to probe FEMA contracts to tiny firm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog says his office will investigate how a tiny Florida company won more than $30 million in contracts for desperately needed relief supplies following Hurricane Maria.

In a letter to seven senators who requested the investigation this month, acting Inspector General John Kelly said he would initiate the review.

The Associated Press first reported last month that Bronze Star LLC failed to deliver the emergency tarps and plastic sheeting needed to cover tens of thousands of Puerto Rican homes damaged by the storm's winds. The Federal Emergency Management Agency eventually terminated the contracts without paying any money.

Kelly says he recognizes concerns that the company was awarded contracts despite its lack of experience.