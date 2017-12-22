French President Macron celebrates 40th birthday on the rise

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron had some good news for his 40th birthday.

Three polls show his ratings bouncing back after a clumsy start to his presidency. After his May election, Macron was dubbed "president of the rich" and his popularity sank over his abrupt changes to labor laws and perceived arrogance.

But polls this week by Ifop, BVA and Odoxa showed more than half of respondents saying they are now satisfied with or have a good opinion of the president.

Pollsters say the improving economy is working in his favor.

But critics still lurk.

An early birthday celebration at the spectacular Chateau of Chambord in the Loire Valley fueled a tide of snide comments on social media about Macron's taste for opulent royal symbols.

France's youngest-ever president turned 40 Thursday.