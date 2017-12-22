Cavs assign Isaiah Thomas to Canton team to practice

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers have assigned injured point guard Isaiah Thomas to their Canton G-League team so he can practice.

Thomas is nearing his debut with Cleveland after being sidelined all season with a hip injury, and full-court scrimmages are the next step in his rehab. On Wednesday, Thomas said he would be playing with the Cavs as early as next week, depending on how he recovers from intense practices.

The All-Star guard said he wants to be "special" when he returns to the floor and not "just another body." Cleveland acquired him in a summer trade from Boston.

The Cavs, who have won 18 of 20 and 11 straight at home, host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. They'll visit the Golden State Warriors on Christmas and play at Sacramento and Utah next week before returning to Cleveland to face Portland on Jan. 2.

