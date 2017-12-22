Got a toy that can spy? Here's how to know and what to do

NEW YORK (AP) — The toys your kids unwrap this Christmas could invite hackers into your home.

That Grinch-like warning comes from the FBI, which said earlier this year that toys connected to the internet could be a target for crooks seeking information.

Security experts said the only way to prevent a hack is to not keep the toy. But there are some ways to mitigate the risk.

Research any previous problems with the toy and find the toy maker's privacy policy. Use secure Wi-Fi only, and turn the toy off when you're not using it. Register to get security updates, but don't give away more information than you have to. Be vigilant about checking the toy, and if there's a breach report it to authorities.