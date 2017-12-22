Libyan PM says preparations for 2018 elections underway

TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — The head of Libya's U.N.-backed government says it's pushing ahead with preparations to hold the country's presidential elections in 2018, though no exact date has been set yet.

Thursday's statement by the Tripoli-based government says Prime Minister Fayez Serraj met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. They discussed several topics, including a U.N. roadmap meant to pave the way for parliamentary and presidential elections and a vote on a new constitution.

Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country is now split between rival governments and a myriad of militias.

From Tripoli, Le Drian is to head to the eastern city of Benghazi to meet with Libya's military strongman Khalifa Hifter, who is a rival of Serraj's government.