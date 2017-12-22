6 killed in northern Mexico as violence threatens Los Cabos

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico's Baja California Sur state, home to the twin beach destinations of Los Cabos, are investigating the murders of six people, four of whom were hung from highway overpasses.

Violence has exploded in the state this year. Its murder rate now ranks third in Mexico, trailing only Colima and Guerrero.

The bodies were hung Wednesday from three overpasses, two of which were above highways running to the airports in La Paz and Los Cabos, raising the question of whether organized crime was trying to hurt the tourism sector, which generates about 90 percent of the economic activity in Los Cabos.

Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of Los Cabos Tourism Board, said Thursday that the public and private sectors are investing heavily in security and that the destination remains safe.