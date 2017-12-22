US officials cite risk if foreign intelligence law lapses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's top intelligence and law enforcement officials say the "country will be less secure" if Congress fails to extend a foreign intelligence program that's set to expire Dec. 31.

The officials say in a rare joint statement that lawmakers risk creating an intelligence gap that would make it harder to detect plots against the United States.

House and Senate committees have passed various updated versions of what's known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

There's been talk about reauthorizing the program through must-pass spending legislation or a short-term extension, but Congress has yet to act.

The statement was signed by the director of national intelligence, the attorney general, the CIA and FBI directors and the head of the National Security Agency.