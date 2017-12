MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United and Manchester City will not be sanctioned following a review into a melee involving players and coaches from both Premier League teams after the derby.

The English Football Association says it "will be taking no formal action" after receiving evidence from both clubs and independent eyewitness accounts.

The incident took place around the doorway to City's dressing room after the team's 2-1 win over United at Old Trafford on Dec. 10.