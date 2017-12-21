US levies sanctions against Myanmar general, dozen others

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on Myanmar (mee-an-MAWR') for the first time since the countries began repairing relations five years ago.

The Treasury Department says its penalties are targeting 13 people worldwide for human rights abuse and corruption.

Among them is Maung Maung Soe. He was Myanmar's army chief responsible for operations in Rakhine state, where Washington and much of the world say "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslims has occurred.

The military campaign has undermined U.S.-Myanmar ties that had improved with Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's release from house arrest and return to power.

Other targets of the U.S. penalties are Gambia's former president, as well as the daughter of Uzbekistan's late dictator and the son of Russia's prosecutor general.