Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening moderately higher on Wall Street, led by gains in banks and technology companies.

Wells Fargo rose 1.3 percent in early trading Thursday, and consulting firm Accenture jumped 3.8 percent after reporting earnings that beat analysts' estimates.

California utility PG&E plunged 17 percent after suspending its dividend citing liabilities related to the wildfires there.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,684.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 49 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,777. The Nasdaq composite gained 17 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,978.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.50 percent.