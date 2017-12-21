  1. Home
The Latest: Peru's leader arrives at parliament to testify

By  Associated Press
2017/12/21 22:43

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The Latest on impeachment proceedings against Peru's president (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has arrived at the Andean nation's parliament to testify in his defense before lawmakers vote on whether or not he should be removed from office.

Opposition lawmakers are intent on ousting the 79-year-old former Wall Street banker after revelations his private consulting business received payments from Odebrecht.

The Brazilian construction giant is at the center of Latin America's largest corruption scandal.

Kuczynski has said he had no management duties at his consulting firm Westfield Capital when it received $782,000 in payments between 2004 and 2007.

During much of that time, he was a high-ranking government minister.