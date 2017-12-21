Bayern signs Germany striker Sandro Wagner from Hoffenheim

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed Germany forward Sandro Wagner from Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim.

The club says the 30-year-old Wagner signed a deal through June 2020.

Wagner was born in Munich and spent 11 years with Bayern's youth sides before making four Bundesliga appearances for the senior side in the 2007-08 season. After spells at Duisburg, Werder Bremen, Kaiserslautern, Hertha Berlin and Darmstadt, he moved last year to Hoffenheim, where he scored 18 goals in 50 competitive games.

Kicker magazine reports Bayern is paying about 12 million euros ($14 million) for the striker, with bonus payments potentially bringing the fee to 16 million euros ($19 million).

Wagner has five goals in seven appearances for Germany.