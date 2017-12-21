Home Depot's online push continues with Company Store buy

ATLANTA (AP) — Home Depot is buying online retailer The Company Store, moving forward with aggressive plans to protect itself from competitors like Amazon.com.

The Atlanta company said this month that it would more closely link its stores with online services and home delivery.

Home Depot has escaped the decimation other retailers have been subjected to with Amazon disrupting sales everywhere, but CEO Craig Menear has vowed to meet customers where they are.

Home Depot expects its website to surpass 1.8 billion visits this year.

The acquisition Thursday, from online retailer Hanover Direct, will allow the company to expand its online decor business. The Company Store sells textiles and home decor.

Terms were not disclosed, but the deal does not include the five retail locations run by The Company Store.