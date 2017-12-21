Police probing shooting at Ohio psychiatric services ER

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police are trying to determine what led to gunfire at an Ohio hospital's psychiatric services emergency room that left an unarmed security officer wounded and the gunman dead.

The shooting happened Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center's psychiatric services wing. Cincinnati police planned to release updated information on their investigation Thursday.

They did not identify the gunman Wednesday. Police believe he died of a self-inflicted gunshot after storming the facility.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said police didn't know if the man was known to employees or medical staff.

Police responded to an "active shooter" report in the area of UC Medical Center just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Isaac said afterward that police still were piecing together the sequence of events but didn't believe any officers fired their weapons.