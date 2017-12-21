U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy and wife welcome second child

BOSTON (AP) — There is a new addition to the Kennedy family in Massachusetts.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy and his wife, Lauren, announced the birth of James Matthew Kennedy on Wednesday.

Kennedy said on Twitter the baby was "doing great" and already has received his first gift — a New England Patriots jersey from his grandfather, former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy II.

The congressman missed the final votes in the House this week on the Republican tax overhaul bill to be with his wife after she went into labor. He has been sharply critical of the bill.

It's the couple's second child. A daughter, Eleanor, was born nearly two years ago.