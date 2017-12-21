Taipei warns of possible heavy traffic areas on New Year’s Eve

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Considering a possible large turnout at the upcoming New Year’s countdown party, Taipei City Government has warned of possible heavy traffic in some areas of the city from the evening on December 31 through the early morning on January 1, 2018.

With the last day of 2017 being a Sunday, a large turnout of revelers is expected, the city’s Traffic Engineering Office (TEO) said.

The TEO said some of the thoroughfares in the vicinity are likely to see large amount of traffic, including Keelung Road, Civic Boulevard, Zhongxiao E. Road, Renai Road, Xinyi Road, Minquan E. and W. Roads, Nanjing E. Road, Guangfu S. Road, Dunhua N. Road, Bade Road, Nangang Road, Jiuzong Road, Chengde Road, and Xinhai Road.

The agency said that heavy traffic is also expected on the following bridges and overpasses: Civic Overpass, Jiangguo Overpass, Xinyi Expressway, Huandong Boulevard, Tiding Boulevard, First MacArthur Bridge, Second MacArthur Bridge, Dazhi Bridge, Yongfu Bridge, Minquan Bridge, Taipei Bridge, and Zhongxiao Bridge.

The TEO also warned that people should be prepared to encounter heavy traffic in areas such as Miramar in Neihu, Maokong in Muzha, and Yangde Boulevard on Yangmingshan.

Revelers are advised to leave their home early or take public transportation to avoid possible delays on New Year’s Eve.