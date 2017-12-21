Pope to administer final rites at Cardinal Law funeral

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is set to preside over the final rites in the funeral for Cardinal Bernard Law, symbol of the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from pedophile priests and its arrogance in safeguarding its reputation at all costs.

The dean of the college of cardinals, Cardinal Angelo Sodano, is celebrating Law's funeral Mass Thursday in St. Peter's Basilica. Following the typical protocol, Francis will preside over a final prayer, a blessing of incense and the sprinkling of holy water around Law's coffin.

Law, who died Wednesday at age 86, resigned in disgrace as Boston archbishop in 2002 after revelations that he covered up for dozens of priests who raped and molested children.

The scandal, exposed by The Boston Globe and immortalized in the film "Spotlight," spread throughout the world.