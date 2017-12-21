AP-NORC Poll: Health care is the issue that won't go away

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that Americans are increasingly concerned about health care, and their faith that government can fix it has fallen.

As President Donald Trump completes his first year in office, the survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 48 percent named health care as a top problem for the country. No other issue — from taxes to immigration — was rated as a high-level concern by more than 31 percent.

What's more, 7 in 10 of those who named health care as a top problem said they had little to no confidence that government can make it better. The public was much less pessimistic in last year's edition of the poll, with just over half saying at the time they lacked confidence in government.