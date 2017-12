SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — Player-coach Leon Britton will take charge of Swansea for its Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Welsh club is searching for a replacement for manager Paul Clement, who was fired on Thursday with the team in last place near the midway point of the season.

Britton, who has been a midfielder for Swansea for the last 15 years, joined the coaching staff last month.

Swansea has lost all but two of its last 10 league games and is four points from safety.