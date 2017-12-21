Reports: Briton detained in Iran could be released soon

LONDON (AP) — British media are reporting that a British-Iranian woman detained for months in Iran for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government could be released "within a couple of weeks."

Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been serving a five-year prison sentence since she was arrested during a holiday with her toddler daughter to visit family in 2016. Her family denies charges that she was plotting against Tehran.

On Thursday her husband told Sky News and the Independent newspaper that her lawyer has discovered that the case has been classed "eligible for early release" on the Iranian judiciary website.

Richard Ratcliffe told the Independent there was no decision to release his wife yet, but it was a "clear positive sign" and that a release could happen in the next two weeks.