Greece to arrest court protesters as property auctions loom

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's parliament is set to approve tougher restrictions against anti-bailout protesters who have sought to block the auction of homes that have gone into default because their owners can't meet mortgage payments.

Lawmakers are due to debate draft legislation that would impose three and six-month minimum jail sentences on activists that gather regularly at courts to disrupt the auctions.

A demonstration against the new regulations is planned in central Athens later Thursday, a day after clashes between protesters and police.

The government promised bailout lenders that it will restart auctions, and introduce online transactions, to try and reduce the huge number of bad loans at Greek banks that are hindering the country's economic recovery from recession.

Anti-government campaigners argue that vulnerable households will no longer be protected from home seizures.