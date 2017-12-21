Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, December 21, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A thunderstorm;30;25;A shower;30;24;SSW;6;83%;69%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;26;18;Mostly sunny;26;19;NNW;9;69%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Lots of sun, mild;17;8;Cloudy;15;10;ENE;11;67%;44%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;14;8;Partly sunny;12;9;W;9;61%;70%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;9;5;Partly sunny;8;5;SW;7;96%;22%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, colder;-6;-10;Variable clouds;-2;-5;NNE;14;63%;0%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;13;4;Morning showers;12;5;SSE;6;64%;92%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;-9;-23;Partly sunny;-12;-21;SSW;14;92%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;NNE;12;76%;86%;3

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;10;8;A bit of rain;9;7;N;28;75%;88%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;24;19;Sun and clouds, nice;26;19;ESE;17;65%;33%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and warm;25;14;Cloudy and warm;25;13;SE;16;39%;1%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers;28;22;A shower in places;30;23;E;11;73%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;29;15;Partly sunny;27;15;E;12;58%;4%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;28;18;Clouds and sun, nice;29;20;NNW;12;49%;19%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;5;Partly sunny;15;6;NNW;15;62%;12%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;8;-6;Partly sunny, mild;9;-6;NNE;13;26%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Chilly with some sun;2;-4;Partly sunny;3;0;WNW;11;71%;70%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;8;3;Mostly cloudy;6;3;WNW;14;80%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;20;8;An afternoon shower;21;8;SE;9;59%;63%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;17;S;11;55%;73%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Bit of rain, snow;4;3;Mostly cloudy;6;3;NW;19;81%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;9;8;Partly sunny;9;7;W;9;88%;36%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;3;-5;Periods of sun;2;-4;NW;11;63%;23%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sunshine;1;0;A passing shower;4;0;NW;9;85%;60%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy, humid;29;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;SSW;13;77%;87%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;29;17;A t-storm in spots;32;17;W;7;35%;50%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;8;-3;Plenty of sun;9;0;WNW;9;65%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;28;18;Clouds and sun, warm;30;19;S;13;42%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;Decreasing clouds;22;14;W;16;68%;2%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;26;19;A shower in the a.m.;27;19;ENE;5;67%;63%;7

Chennai, India;Spotty showers;29;23;A little a.m. rain;30;22;NE;16;74%;73%;5

Chicago, United States;Cloudy;5;3;Morning mist, fog;5;-1;NW;13;71%;78%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;32;23;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;NE;11;67%;31%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;6;3;Mostly cloudy;5;3;W;13;77%;61%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny;25;18;ENE;28;35%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;23;11;Cooler with rain;13;2;NW;15;88%;91%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;31;24;A t-storm around;32;26;NE;21;73%;63%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;24;11;Hazy sun;24;8;WNW;16;55%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Snow, much colder;-5;-10;Not as cold;6;-7;NNW;10;46%;18%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;Hazy sunshine;27;17;NNE;6;67%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;E;7;79%;67%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A passing shower;12;9;A morning shower;11;8;WSW;16;98%;41%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;8;3;Not as cool;14;4;N;10;32%;29%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;16;11;Mostly sunny;16;10;W;10;78%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;22;13;Partial sunshine;21;16;SE;7;53%;27%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Showers around;25;18;A t-storm in spots;26;17;NNW;11;67%;77%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;E;13;62%;0%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;A snow shower;0;-5;NW;15;93%;57%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;A shower in places;30;23;WNW;8;70%;56%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;22;15;Mostly sunny;21;16;E;14;56%;15%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;26;20;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;NNE;18;51%;16%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;28;12;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;ENE;8;47%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;22;6;Hazy sun;21;6;N;10;56%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Occasional a.m. rain;7;5;Rain and drizzle;7;5;NE;19;76%;78%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Brief showers;31;24;A t-storm around;32;24;WSW;15;72%;72%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;30;22;Plenty of sunshine;30;22;SSE;10;52%;1%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;Rain and drizzle;23;15;WNW;17;67%;81%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;11;-4;Increasing clouds;11;-2;WNW;5;27%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;28;12;Partly sunny;29;12;NE;12;32%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and clouds;20;4;Sunny;21;4;S;7;63%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny and hot;37;20;Sunny and hot;36;19;N;13;20%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;-1;-3;Snow showers;2;-2;W;16;81%;84%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;23;Partial sunshine;31;24;NNE;12;63%;26%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;WSW;8;71%;79%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;24;15;Hazy sun;26;15;N;8;63%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;32;25;Mainly cloudy;33;25;NW;8;66%;44%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;5;A t-storm in spots;11;4;WNW;11;73%;69%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;25;A shower or two;30;25;SSW;11;77%;69%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;23;19;Mostly cloudy;24;19;S;13;74%;30%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;15;6;Mostly sunny;16;7;NNW;7;79%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;12;8;A morning shower;10;8;WSW;8;91%;43%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;18;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;E;7;28%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;31;24;Clouds and sun;31;24;SSW;10;69%;43%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;14;1;Mostly sunny;14;3;NNE;3;68%;7%;2

Male, Maldives;Showers;30;26;Showers;30;27;ENE;15;78%;94%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;28;23;A t-storm or two;26;23;S;7;87%;81%;2

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, a shower;29;24;Some brightening;30;25;NE;12;70%;40%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Lots of sun, nice;24;13;Partly sunny;29;14;SW;11;47%;2%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;24;8;Partly sunny;24;8;SSW;8;32%;2%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;28;19;Mostly sunny;27;21;E;10;71%;3%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, cold;-2;-5;Snow showers;0;-3;NW;10;76%;85%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny;31;24;ENE;23;62%;30%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy and warmer;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;NNE;12;66%;85%;7

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;-11;-17;A little snow;-11;-13;NE;7;81%;91%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-1;-7;A bit of snow;-5;-6;SW;10;82%;78%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;22;Hazy sun;32;22;NNE;9;41%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;24;12;Mostly sunny;26;14;NNE;21;44%;6%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;4;1;Mostly cloudy;8;7;NE;9;56%;70%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;21;11;A shower or two;19;14;E;9;69%;59%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-15;-21;A little snow;-11;-13;SW;18;89%;91%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;10;0;Mostly sunny;11;1;SW;8;61%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;-2;-5;Periods of sun;1;-3;SW;5;67%;66%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, cold;-11;-16;Cloudy, snow, cold;-11;-13;ENE;18;79%;96%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;30;27;A passing shower;30;26;NNW;14;74%;88%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;NNW;11;71%;55%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;29;23;Afternoon showers;29;23;ENE;12;78%;86%;8

Paris, France;Fog, then cloudy;10;7;A stray shower;10;5;NW;8;74%;55%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;36;19;Mostly sunny;30;18;SE;20;44%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;27;22;Cloudy and warmer;31;24;N;17;53%;44%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;33;25;Some sun, a shower;33;25;NE;12;63%;48%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;21;Plenty of sun;33;21;E;8;50%;27%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow and rain;5;2;A passing shower;5;1;WNW;11;78%;66%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, milder;6;-8;Mostly sunny;6;-8;SSE;8;85%;14%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;19;11;A passing shower;20;12;NNE;13;64%;80%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;ESE;13;53%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;30;25;Spotty showers;30;25;ESE;15;71%;79%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow squall;4;3;Occasional rain;6;2;SW;29;78%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow and rain;3;1;Snow showers;3;-1;NW;9;94%;72%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NNE;8;70%;56%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;23;8;Abundant sunshine;26;9;SSE;8;21%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, but cool;10;-1;Partly sunny;13;1;NNE;11;70%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;1;-2;Low clouds;0;-3;NNW;10;85%;68%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;14;5;Mostly sunny;13;5;ENE;8;50%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sunshine and nice;26;16;Periods of sunshine;27;18;ENE;14;65%;43%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;24;A shower in spots;28;25;E;19;73%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;26;17;Sunny and nice;25;17;N;13;77%;13%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;23;-2;Plenty of sun;21;-1;ENE;10;17%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and delightful;31;15;Sunny and nice;30;14;SW;11;36%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;28;21;A stray shower;29;22;N;14;73%;50%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunlit and pleasant;17;2;Mostly sunny, nice;16;2;NE;7;73%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;6;3;Bit of rain, snow;5;-1;NNE;9;75%;76%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;4;-3;Mostly sunny;6;1;SSW;7;75%;14%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;10;5;Partly sunny, mild;14;7;SE;13;71%;0%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;WNW;15;68%;55%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;0;-11;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-5;W;11;77%;38%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in places;29;22;ENE;18;68%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and clouds;2;-3;Partly sunny;1;-4;W;14;78%;76%;1

Sydney, Australia;Cooler with showers;24;20;A shower or two;24;20;NNE;20;72%;57%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;19;14;Mostly sunny, nice;22;15;ESE;19;62%;5%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers of rain/snow;4;0;A snow shower;3;-2;NNW;14;83%;66%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;5;0;Warmer;12;4;N;7;68%;20%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;12;3;Rain and drizzle;7;2;NW;9;84%;80%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;15;9;Partly sunny, mild;17;9;NNW;15;41%;44%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and very warm;28;16;High clouds and warm;29;17;SE;4;39%;0%;1

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and chilly;9;-5;Partly sunny;11;-3;ENE;8;42%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;9;2;Mostly sunny;10;2;N;11;62%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Some afternoon snow;-2;-3;Snow tapering off;-1;-3;NE;27;83%;92%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Rain;13;11;Windy with rain;15;11;NNW;37;77%;68%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Spotty showers;12;8;Clouds and sun;14;9;NW;24;63%;17%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-12;-23;Mostly cloudy;-12;-25;NNW;8;70%;12%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;Decreasing clouds;4;-5;NE;6;53%;0%;1

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;5;3;A stray shower;7;3;NW;12;69%;55%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Clouds and sun;27;14;NNW;7;43%;2%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of snow;-1;-2;Snow showers;1;-2;NNW;8;74%;74%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of a.m. snow;2;1;Snow at times;3;-2;WNW;19;93%;86%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;19;16;Decreasing clouds;21;15;E;28;68%;6%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, nice;30;13;Sunny and nice;30;14;NW;9;49%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;6;3;Cloudy with a shower;8;4;SE;4;68%;73%;1

_____

_____

