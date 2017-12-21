School bus driver charged in deadly French train collision

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have filed preliminary charges against the driver of a school bus that collided with a regional train in southern France, killing six people.

A judicial official said Thursday that the driver is accused of manslaughter and involuntary injury.

The investigation is focusing on whether the crossing barriers onto the tracks were raised or lowered in last week's accident in the village of Millas in the eastern Pyrenees.

The bus driver, a 46-year-old woman who was also injured, said they were raised. But the local prosecutor said initial evidence and witness statements suggest they weren't.

The driver's lawyer Jean Codognes told broadcaster BFM that she was hospitalized after being questioned by police Wednesday.

Funerals are being held throughout the week for children killed in the crash.