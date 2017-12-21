Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, December 21, 2017

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A thunderstorm;85;76;A shower;86;76;SSW;4;83%;69%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;79;64;Mostly sunny;78;66;NNW;6;69%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Lots of sun, mild;63;46;Cloudy;59;50;ENE;7;67%;44%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;58;46;Partly sunny;54;48;W;6;61%;70%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;49;42;Partly sunny;46;42;SW;4;96%;22%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, colder;22;14;Variable clouds;28;23;NNE;9;63%;0%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;56;40;Morning showers;53;40;SSE;4;64%;92%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;16;-9;Partly sunny;10;-6;SSW;9;92%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;88;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;NNE;7;76%;86%;3

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;50;46;A bit of rain;48;44;N;17;75%;88%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;76;66;Sun and clouds, nice;79;66;ESE;10;65%;33%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and warm;77;57;Cloudy and warm;77;56;SE;10;39%;1%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers;82;72;A shower in places;86;74;E;7;73%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;84;60;Partly sunny;81;60;E;7;58%;4%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;82;65;Clouds and sun, nice;85;69;NNW;7;49%;19%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;57;41;Partly sunny;58;44;NNW;9;62%;12%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;46;21;Partly sunny, mild;48;21;NNE;8;26%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Chilly with some sun;35;25;Partly sunny;38;33;WNW;7;71%;70%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;46;38;Mostly cloudy;43;37;WNW;9;80%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;69;46;An afternoon shower;70;46;SE;6;59%;63%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;63;S;7;55%;73%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Bit of rain, snow;39;38;Mostly cloudy;44;37;NW;12;81%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;48;46;Partly sunny;48;44;W;5;88%;36%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;37;23;Periods of sun;36;25;NW;7;63%;23%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sunshine;33;31;A passing shower;40;32;NW;6;85%;60%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;74;A p.m. t-storm;85;71;SSW;8;77%;87%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;85;63;A t-storm in spots;90;63;W;4;35%;50%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;47;26;Plenty of sun;49;33;WNW;6;65%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;82;65;Clouds and sun, warm;87;67;S;8;42%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;79;60;Decreasing clouds;72;58;W;10;68%;2%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;79;66;A shower in the a.m.;80;66;ENE;3;67%;63%;7

Chennai, India;Spotty showers;84;73;A little a.m. rain;85;72;NE;10;74%;73%;5

Chicago, United States;Cloudy;41;38;Morning mist, fog;42;30;NW;8;71%;78%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;89;74;Clouds and sun, nice;89;73;NE;7;67%;31%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;42;37;Mostly cloudy;42;37;W;8;77%;61%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;78;64;Partly sunny;77;64;ENE;17;35%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;74;51;Cooler with rain;55;36;NW;9;88%;91%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;88;76;A t-storm around;89;78;NE;13;73%;63%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;75;51;Hazy sun;75;46;WNW;10;55%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Snow, much colder;23;15;Not as cold;42;20;NNW;6;46%;18%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and pleasant;79;61;Hazy sunshine;80;62;NNE;4;67%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;88;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;E;4;79%;67%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A passing shower;54;47;A morning shower;53;46;WSW;10;98%;41%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;47;37;Not as cool;58;40;N;6;32%;29%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;62;52;Mostly sunny;61;50;W;6;78%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;72;55;Partial sunshine;70;60;SE;4;53%;27%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Showers around;77;64;A t-storm in spots;78;62;NNW;7;67%;77%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;82;64;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;E;8;62%;0%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;37;27;A snow shower;32;24;NW;10;93%;57%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;84;74;A shower in places;86;74;WNW;5;70%;56%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;72;58;Mostly sunny;70;61;E;8;56%;15%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;80;69;Mostly sunny, nice;79;68;NNE;11;51%;16%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;83;54;Plenty of sunshine;84;55;ENE;5;47%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;72;44;Hazy sun;70;43;N;6;56%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Occasional a.m. rain;45;41;Rain and drizzle;45;41;NE;12;76%;78%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Brief showers;87;75;A t-storm around;89;75;WSW;9;72%;72%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;85;71;Plenty of sunshine;86;71;SSE;6;52%;1%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;81;62;Rain and drizzle;74;58;WNW;10;67%;81%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;52;25;Increasing clouds;52;29;WNW;3;27%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;83;54;Partly sunny;84;54;NE;8;32%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and clouds;68;40;Sunny;69;39;S;4;63%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny and hot;99;68;Sunny and hot;97;67;N;8;20%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;30;26;Snow showers;35;29;W;10;81%;84%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;88;74;Partial sunshine;88;75;NNE;7;63%;26%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;88;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;73;WSW;5;71%;79%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;75;59;Hazy sun;79;60;N;5;63%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;89;77;Mainly cloudy;91;78;NW;5;66%;44%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;40;A t-storm in spots;53;39;WNW;7;73%;69%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;90;77;A shower or two;86;77;SSW;7;77%;69%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;74;67;Mostly cloudy;74;66;S;8;74%;30%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;60;43;Mostly sunny;62;44;NNW;4;79%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;54;46;A morning shower;51;46;WSW;5;91%;43%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;64;41;Plenty of sunshine;66;47;E;4;28%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;88;76;Clouds and sun;88;76;SSW;6;69%;43%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;58;33;Mostly sunny;58;37;NNE;2;68%;7%;2

Male, Maldives;Showers;86;79;Showers;86;81;ENE;9;78%;94%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;82;73;A t-storm or two;80;73;S;4;87%;81%;2

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, a shower;84;76;Some brightening;86;77;NE;7;70%;40%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Lots of sun, nice;75;55;Partly sunny;84;57;SW;7;47%;2%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;75;46;Partly sunny;76;46;SSW;5;32%;2%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;82;67;Mostly sunny;81;69;E;6;71%;3%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, cold;29;24;Snow showers;32;27;NW;6;76%;85%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;88;77;Partly sunny;88;76;ENE;14;62%;30%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy and warmer;83;69;A p.m. t-storm;85;68;NNE;7;66%;85%;7

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;12;2;A little snow;11;9;NE;4;81%;91%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;30;19;A bit of snow;24;21;SW;6;82%;78%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;72;Hazy sun;90;72;NNE;6;41%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;75;54;Mostly sunny;79;57;NNE;13;44%;6%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;40;34;Mostly cloudy;47;44;NE;5;56%;70%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;69;52;A shower or two;66;57;E;5;69%;59%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;5;-5;A little snow;13;8;SW;11;89%;91%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;51;32;Mostly sunny;51;34;SW;5;61%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;29;23;Periods of sun;33;27;SW;3;67%;66%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, cold;12;4;Cloudy, snow, cold;12;9;ENE;11;79%;96%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;86;80;A passing shower;86;80;NNW;9;74%;88%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;90;75;An afternoon shower;90;75;NNW;7;71%;55%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;85;74;Afternoon showers;85;74;ENE;8;78%;86%;8

Paris, France;Fog, then cloudy;50;45;A stray shower;50;41;NW;5;74%;55%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;97;66;Mostly sunny;86;65;SE;12;44%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;81;71;Cloudy and warmer;87;74;N;10;53%;44%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;91;76;Some sun, a shower;92;77;NE;7;63%;48%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;69;Plenty of sun;91;70;E;5;50%;27%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow and rain;42;35;A passing shower;42;34;WNW;7;78%;66%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, milder;42;17;Mostly sunny;42;18;SSE;5;85%;14%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;66;52;A passing shower;67;53;NNE;8;64%;80%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;67;45;Plenty of sunshine;65;43;ESE;8;53%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;86;77;Spotty showers;85;78;ESE;9;71%;79%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow squall;39;37;Occasional rain;43;35;SW;18;78%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow and rain;37;33;Snow showers;37;31;NW;6;94%;72%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;A t-storm in spots;85;76;NNE;5;70%;56%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;73;47;Abundant sunshine;78;48;SSE;5;21%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, but cool;51;30;Partly sunny;56;34;NNE;7;70%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;33;29;Low clouds;33;27;NNW;6;85%;68%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;57;40;Mostly sunny;55;42;ENE;5;50%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sunshine and nice;78;61;Periods of sunshine;80;64;ENE;9;65%;43%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;76;A shower in spots;83;76;E;12;73%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;78;62;Sunny and nice;77;63;N;8;77%;13%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;73;29;Plenty of sun;70;31;ENE;6;17%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and delightful;88;58;Sunny and nice;85;58;SW;7;36%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;83;71;A stray shower;84;71;N;9;73%;50%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunlit and pleasant;63;36;Mostly sunny, nice;61;36;NE;4;73%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;42;37;Bit of rain, snow;42;31;NNE;6;75%;76%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;40;27;Mostly sunny;43;33;SSW;4;75%;14%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;50;41;Partly sunny, mild;57;45;SE;8;71%;0%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;91;78;A t-storm in spots;92;80;WNW;9;68%;55%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;32;12;Partly sunny, chilly;33;23;W;7;77%;38%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;73;A shower in places;84;72;ENE;11;68%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and clouds;36;27;Partly sunny;33;26;W;9;78%;76%;1

Sydney, Australia;Cooler with showers;75;68;A shower or two;75;67;NNE;13;72%;57%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;66;57;Mostly sunny, nice;71;59;ESE;12;62%;5%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers of rain/snow;39;31;A snow shower;37;29;NNW;9;83%;66%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;42;33;Warmer;53;40;N;5;68%;20%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;54;37;Rain and drizzle;45;35;NW;6;84%;80%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;58;48;Partly sunny, mild;63;47;NNW;9;41%;44%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and very warm;82;60;High clouds and warm;84;62;SE;2;39%;0%;1

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and chilly;47;24;Partly sunny;52;26;ENE;5;42%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;49;36;Mostly sunny;49;36;N;7;62%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Some afternoon snow;29;27;Snow tapering off;30;27;NE;17;83%;92%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Rain;56;52;Windy with rain;58;52;NNW;23;77%;68%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Spotty showers;54;46;Clouds and sun;57;47;NW;15;63%;17%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;11;-10;Mostly cloudy;11;-13;NNW;5;70%;12%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;37;30;Decreasing clouds;39;22;NE;4;53%;0%;1

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;42;38;A stray shower;45;37;NW;8;69%;55%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;79;51;Clouds and sun;81;57;NNW;4;43%;2%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of snow;29;28;Snow showers;34;28;NNW;5;74%;74%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of a.m. snow;36;33;Snow at times;38;29;WNW;12;93%;86%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;67;61;Decreasing clouds;69;59;E;17;68%;6%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, nice;87;56;Sunny and nice;86;58;NW;5;49%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;43;37;Cloudy with a shower;47;39;SE;3;68%;73%;1

