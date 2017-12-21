4 Romanians jailed for thefts from moving truck in Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Four Romanian men have been convicted and sentenced to up to 21 months in jail for daring thefts from moving postal trucks in Sweden.

In September, Sweden's postal service mounted concealed cameras inside the back of a postal truck after a series of unexplained thefts, including laptops, computers and smartphones, estimated to be worth 2.5 million kronor ($300,000).

The cameras showed how thieves boarded the truck from a car as it was going 80 kph (50 mph). Four men in their 30s and 40s were arrested Sept. 16.

The Allingsas court, north of Goteborg, on Thursday gave 21-month prison sentences to three men each for three thefts, while the fourth man got 18 months for two thefts.

All will be expelled from Sweden after serving their time.