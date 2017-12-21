3 ordered to stand trial in murder of Maltese journalist

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Three men have been ordered to stand trial in the murder of Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed in a car bombing.

A magistrate ruled Thursday that evidence presented during a preliminary hearing supported murder charges against brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio and Vincent Muscat. That evidence includes mobile data and DNA evidence that link the suspects to the Oct. 16 attack.

Testifying in court, investigator Keith Arnaud said that the three men did not answer any questions during police interrogation. They were arrested Dec. 4 with seven other Maltese men, who were later released on police bail.

The three remain in custody. No trial date has been set.