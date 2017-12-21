UK's May raising concern over Polish laws in Warsaw visit

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has arrived in Poland, where she is expected to raise the issue of a Polish judicial overhaul that this week prompted the European Union to trigger an unprecedented procedure against the member state.

The one-day visit on Thursday comes at a politically turbulent time for both countries as Britain prepares to leave the EU and Poland finds itself in an escalating standoff with the bloc's leaders, who say the shape of its judicial overhaul violates European values.

The European Commission, the guardian of EU law, on Wednesday triggered a procedure that could lead to sanctions against Poland, including a loss of its voting rights.

May's spokesman said the government leader would "raise her concerns" over the changes with Poland's new prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki.