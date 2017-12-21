Taiwan Central Bank keeps rate unchanged at Perng Fai-nan’s last meeting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Well-respected Central Bank Governor Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南) announced Thursday at his final quarterly policy-making meeting that the interest rate will remain on hold at 1.375 percent for a sixth straight time.

According to the previous Central Bank board meeting minutes issued in November, a majority of board members agreed to have rates remain unchanged given the relatively higher level of real interest rate than other countries.

Perng is planning to retire in February 2018, after nearly two decades at the helm of Taiwan’s Central Bank, while President Tsai Ing-wen has yet to announce a successor.

The 78-year-old has created a legacy for being awarded a grade of “A” on prestigious Global Finance’s Central Banker Report Cards since 2005, which represents an excellent performance in practices such as inflation control and currency stability, and for helping Taiwan weather through the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997, the dot-com bubble in 2000, the 2008 financial crisis, and the 2011 European debt crisis.

Perng is particularly known for his counteractions against currency speculator George Soros during the Asian financial crisis, which began in July 1997 and raised fears of a worldwide economic meltdown with financial contagion. Taiwan was less affected among Asian countries under Perng’s leadership, as he shut down the non-deliverable forward (NDF) market to successfully avoid the speculative attack in the foreign exchange market.

According to Bloomberg's survey of economists conducted in August, deputy chief Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) was seen as his most likely replacement, followed by former Premier Lin Chuan (林全) and former Presidential Office Secretary General Chen Shih-meng (陳師孟).