Ferry with 251 on board capsizes in Philippines, at least 4 dead

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A ferry with 251 people on board capsized in bad weather off the small island of Polillo near Manila Thursday, with four people confirmed dead.

Local media said 166 people had been rescued from the Mercraft 3 but a coastguard spokesman was unable to confirm that statement, news agency Reuters reported.

While ferry accidents frequently occur in the island nation, the ships are often overloaded, but this was not the case Thursday, reports said, with the coastguard mentioning that the ship’s capacity was 280 passengers.

The accident occurred just before noon 9 miles from the town of Real in Quezon Province east of Manila, Reuters reported.

Rescue workers were trying to hurry and save as many survivors as possible before evening fell, but heavy rain and huge waves were making their work difficult. A tropical storm was approaching the southern island of Mindanao and expected to make landfall later on Thursday or early Friday.

The precise cause of the ship’s difficulties was not known yet Thursday afternoon. Some reports said the ferry sustained a big hole, others mentioned a strong wind coming up with the bow taking in water and passengers rushing to one side of the ship.