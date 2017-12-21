  1. Home
After nearly 25 years, Yugoslav court to close its doors

By MIKE CORDER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/21 19:03

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — After nearly a quarter century of prosecuting Balkan wars atrocities, the United Nations' Yugoslav war crimes tribunal is closing down with no fugitives left on the run.

Many major suspects have been convicted, but denial of crimes and glorification of war criminals are still rife in the region. The Hague is having a ceremony Thursday to mark the milestone.

Elizabeth Odio Benito says that when she and her fellow judges first arrived, they didn't have a courtroom or rules to guide their work. They didn't even have robes.

As atrocities continued, they began hammering out the legal framework for the groundbreaking court, which wound up prosecuting and sentencing some of the top military and civilian leaders from the devastating wars that tore apart the Balkans in the 1990s.