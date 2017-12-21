South Africa's ANC party wants embassy downgrade in Israel

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's ruling party says the country's embassy in Israel should be downgraded to a liaison office to show support for the Palestinians.

The African National Congress said late Wednesday that delegates to a national party meeting endorsed the proposal to the government for "an immediate and unconditional downgrade" of the embassy in Tel Aviv.

The proposal comes ahead of a U.N. General Assembly vote Thursday on a resolution urging President Donald Trump to rescind his decision recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

South African media say the ANC endorsed a boycott of Israel at a party meeting in 2012 but the government did not implement it.

ANC delegates this week elected Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as the party's new leader. President Jacob Zuma remains head of state.