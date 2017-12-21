China sentences 85 people, including 44 Taiwanese, for scams

BEIJING (AP) — A Beijing court has convicted 85 people, including 44 from self-ruled Taiwan, of running phone scams in Kenya and Indonesia that targeted Chinese people. Two Taiwanese were sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court on Thursday issued the 15-year sentences for fraud to Taiwanese nationals Zhang Kaimin and Lin Jinde.

The other 83 defendants were sentenced to up to 14 years in prison and fined.

Scores of Taiwanese have been arrested around the world over the past two years in connection with telecoms fraud scams targeting Chinese nationals.

Countries including Malaysia, Cambodia and Kenya have deported Taiwanese suspects to China, in deference to Beijing, which views Taiwan as its own territory, despite Taiwan's objections.