16 feared dead after South Korean fire

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials say a fire broke out at an eight-floor building in the central city of Jecheon, leaving one person confirmed dead and 15 others unresponsive and presumed dead.

A fire department official from North Chungcheong province said Thursday that the status of the 15 had not yet been confirmed by doctors. He spoke on condition of anonymity, citing office rules.

The official said least 16 others are being treated for injuries, and rescue workers are searching the building for people after extinguishing the fire.