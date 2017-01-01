Video shows SE Asian workers deboning chicken feet with their mouths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A video has recently been circulating on a Thai Facebook group showing a group of workers using their mouths to debone chicken feet, reported Hong Kong's Apple Daily.

In the video, which was posted on Dec. 13 on a Thai Facebook page (เมือง ทุ่งสง) and has since been viewed 425,000 times and shared 5,500 times, approximately eight men and women can be seen huddled over buckets as they use their mouths to remove the bones from chicken feet in rapid-fire fashion. After ferociously tearing into the scaly claws with their teeth, they spit the bones into one bucket and toss the hollowed-out feet into another, all in about 1 to 2 seconds flat.

A similar video of video surfaced in 2008 showing Chinese workers using the same technique, however this video appears to have been shot in a Southeast Asian country, possibly Vietnam or Thailand.



Screen capture of video showing workers using their mouths to debone chicken feet.

Though eating chicken's feet in itself is considered repulsive by many Westerners, it is enjoyed as a delicacy by many people throughout East Asia and Southeast Asia, including Taiwan, where the dish is usually known as Phoenix Claws. However, this method of strangers using their own mouths to debone (possibly raw?) chicken feet was met with revulsion by many Taiwanese netizens:

"So gross."

"It's too terrible, I want to vomit."

"I don't dare eat boneless Phoenix Claws ever again."

"Well at least we know that they didn't get sick from eating the chicken feet."

"If they can find a pretty girl chewing the chicken feet, they'll sell better."