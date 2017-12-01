Pop superstar A-Mei's image to appear on Taipei 101 during New Year’s Eve event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Images of pop superstar A-Mei (阿妹) and singer Anna (安那) will appear on Taipei 101 and their songs will play during the New Year’s Eve countdown, reports said Thursday.

The fireworks launched from the iconic building make worldwide headlines each year, but this time Taipei 101 has also installed an LED wall known as the T-Pad, which projects messages and images on the outside of the building.

During the December 31 countdown, pre-recorded images of A-Mei and Anna singing will be projected by the T-Pad, the Central News Agency reported.

The event will broadcast “the sound of Taiwan” to the whole world, a Taipei 101 spokesman said, adding that a “male mystery guest” would also appear on the T-Pad at the event.