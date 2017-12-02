Upcoming Events and Activities in Taipei for December 22 through January 5

The New Year is almost upon us, and no matter whether you’ve had the best year ever, or a year you’d rather forget, there is still plenty of time to end the year on a positive note.

With a plethora of activities around Christmas weekend, and then another round of parties to mark the end of the year, there is definitely something for everyone to make the best of the last few days in 2017.

First, for those of you still considering where to have that special holiday dinner, here’s is a list of some excellent Christmas Dining Options.

And for those considering a New Year’s Eve party that aren’t in the Taipei area, here is a list a of New Year’s Countdown Parties and Concerts happening all over Taiwan.

And there are some great spots to catch fireworks displays to ring in the New Year. Here is a list of some of the most promising New Year's firework shows planned around Taiwan.



(Image:Unsplash)

Conventions, Festivals, and Exhibitions

​Get in the holiday spirit by visiting the spectacular Christmasland display of lights and decorations in Banqiao, New Taipei City. The display is running through the end of December.

Not too far from Taipei in Yilan, the Jiaoxi Hot Spring Festival is taking place all month. In addition to discounted hotel prices in December, there are also local musical performances and a special market for local products on the weekends. If you’re looking for a relaxing getaway out of the city for the end of the year, consider Jiaoxi.

For Chinese Speakers, an interesting event will be taking place at Da’an Park on Friday afternoon, Dec.22. It is an independently organized TEDx event entitled “City Parker.”Guest speakers will discuss the value and meaning of parks within the urban landscape, as well as the futurist proposition of combining public parks with virtual reality technology, and a potential future of virtual park experiences.





Food, Drink, and Market events

Getting into the spirit of the holidays, the Way Home Beer House will be offering a special "Drunken Chicken Holiday Meal" along with a drink starting on Dec. 20 and available through Christmas Eve (Dec.24).

The Brass Monkey is also preparing a holiday meal for Christmas. They will begin serving their Traditional Christmas Dinner on Dec. 18 with the deal available through Christmas Day.

Maji Square by the Yuanshan MRT station will be hosting a special Christmas and second-hand market over the weekend Dec. 23-24, on both Saturday and Sunday, starting at noon.

Music, Dance and Entertainment

Families looking for a place to enjoy some fun activities over the holidays might consider a trip to Taipei Arena or the Children’s Amusement Park between Dec.22 and Jan.1. The Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation has organized a variety of activities for families with the children in mind.

The Big Apple Swing Studio is hosting their regular Swing dance event but with a holiday twist and some special guests from Korea. Check out the Big Apple Studio's X'maswing, if you could use some swing dancing this holiday season.

If you’re looking to break a sweat and hit the dance floor on Christmas Day then Salud’s Blue X’mas Salsa Event has you covered. Guests are encouraged to wear the color blue, and/or Christmas costumes.

The URBN Culture creative space and bar is hosting some interesting activities this month. On Dec. 23 there will be a Beer Yoga for LOVE event to cap off the year for 2017. If you're curious what a beer yoga session would be like, then go for yourself and find out. The on Friday Dec. 29, URBN culture will also have a Boom Box Party with Djs spinning some classic Hip-Hop, Soul and Funk.

If you're looking for a bit of holiday cheer in the form of some stand-up comedy, check out the Who's Been Naughty Comedy Show on Dec. 23 at the 33 Rooms venue in Ximen, Taipei. The comedy show will include both English and Chinese with translation available, and there’s more than just stand up, magic acts and belly dancing are also on the line up!

Commune A7 in Xinyi District next to ATT4FUN is hosting a week-long “Magical White Christmas” of decorations and holiday specials. Then there will be a New Year’s Countdown Party at Commune A7 as well. Check it out!

If you want to spend your New Year’s Eve listening to a variety of underground DJ’s, experimental and psychedelic music, then the 2018 NYE Carnival: Psycho Forest at PIPE might be just the event for you. Guests are encouraged to wear animal masks and to “release the the inner soul animal that has been trapped for the year” of 2017.

National Theater and Concert Hall

As usual there are tons of great events happening at the National Theater and Concert Hall, but as per usual events sell out of ticket quickly.Here are a few shows that you might consider checking out at the National Theater or Concert Hall over the coming weeks.

On Dec. 22, the National Symphony Orchestra’s "Salute to Tchaikovsky" still has tickets available for any lovers of classical music out there.

The National Symphony Orchestra will have two performances on New Year’s Eve that are both sure to be amazing. The first concert “A Fantastic Night of Spain” begins at 7:30p.m. Then at 10:30p.m. the second concert “Jazzy Waltz Before Dawn” will begin. Get tickets for these shows before they sell out!

If you’re looking for some beautiful vocal ensembles to start the new year off on with music, then don’t miss the National Taiwan University Chorus’s New Year’s Day performance “Voices of Nature” at the National Concert Hall.

Then the first week of January the National Concert Hall will welcome its first performers visiting from abroad in the New Year with a performance of the Berliner Symphoniker in Taipei on Jan. 5. The ensemble will also be playing shows in Pingtung, Kaohsiung, and Tainan.

At the National Theater’s Experimental Theater venue, from Dec. 21 through Dec. 24, there will be daily showings of the production “The Creature of No Name” presented by LAB No. 3.

Walking Tours around Taipei

Free walking tours of Taipei sponsored by the Department of Information and Tourism are available regularly every weekend. Check out the Historic walking tour that starts at Longshan MRT Station.



Or in the afternoon, the Golden Age Walking tour is available Saturday or Sunday at 3p.m. starting at Ximen station. Both tours last about 2.5 hours, and are free of charge. Just remember to register first, and find more info on other tour options at the Like it Formosa webpage.

Regular Hangouts



(Image: Unsplash)

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

The LEIT International Friends Meetup will meet on Sunday Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brass Monkey in Taipei. Those interested are encouraged to bring their business cards.

If you're looking for a small casual group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out Language Exchange Taipei. They've got language exchange events planned for the afternoon of Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.