  1. Home
  2. World

Suspect in bombing of Dortmund team bus goes on trial

By  Associated Press
2017/12/21 17:27

FILE - In this April 12, 2017 file photo a police officer investigate the crime scene after Borussia Dortmund's team bus was hit by an explosion on th

FILE - In this April 11, 2017 file photo a window of Dortmund's team bus is damaged after an explosion before the Champions League quarterfinal soccer

FILE - In this April 11, 2017 file photo police officers stand in front of Dortmund's damaged team bus after explosions which injured two people befor

FILE - In this April 11, 2017 file photo then Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel stands outside the team bus after it was damaged in an explosion befor

BERLIN (AP) — A German man has gone on trial accused of bombing Borussia Dortmund's bus in an attempt to profit from a dive in the soccer team's shares.

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra and a police officer were injured when three explosions hit the bus as it left for a Champions League game on April 11.

The 28-year-old suspect, identified only as Sergej W., faces 28 counts of attempted murder, two counts of bodily harm and setting off an explosion.

The trial before the Dortmund state court was expected to begin Thursday with the reading of a 44-page indictment alleging the electrician took out a loan to place a bet that Borussia Dortmund's shares would drop in value, then bombed the bus and tried to disguise the attack as Islamic terrorism.