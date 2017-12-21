China urges others to avoid 'complicating' Myanmar dispute

BEIJING (AP) — China has urged other governments to "constructively help" Myanmar and Bangladesh resolve the fate of Rohingya Muslims "instead of complicating the issue" after Myanmar blocked a visit by U.N. human rights official.

A ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said Thursday that events in Rakhine state, where more than 630,000 Rohingya have fled a military crackdown, are an internal affair for Myanmar that "contains complicated historical, national and religious factors."

Hua said: "We think the international community should constructively help Myanmar and Bangladesh to solve the issue instead of complicating the issue."

The U.N. official, Yanghee Lee, said Wednesday that Myanmar's government barred her from the country.