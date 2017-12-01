Three dead in Taiwan freeway fire

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Three people died in a fire following an accident involving six vehicles on the Sun Yat-sen Freeway near Linkou, New Taipei City, Thursday afternoon.

The precise cause of the accident was still being investigated, but the two cars and four trucks had crashed into each other at 3:17 p.m., the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported.

A fire erupted, causing the deaths of two people in the front seats of the fifth vehicle, a van, and of the driver of the sixth vehicle, a truck.

In the second car, the driver was slightly injured and taken to the Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Linkou, reports said.

All lanes in the southerly direction were closed off to traffic for a while as investigators tried to determine the cause of the accident and of the fire, causing major disruption on the busy freeway.