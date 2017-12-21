The Latest: Melbourne police believe ramming was deliberate

SYDNEY (AP) — The Latest on a car which rammed into pedestrians in Melbourne, Australia (all times local):

6 p.m.

Two men have been arrested in Australia after the SUV in which they were traveling was driven into pedestrians on a busy central Melbourne street, leaving 14 people injured in what police believe was a deliberate act.

Victoria state police said the driver of the vehicle and a second man are in custody after the incident, which occurred on Flinders Street in the city's central business district just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday when the area was busy with Christmas shoppers.

Commander Russell Barrett told media that while the motive of the incident was not immediately clear, "at this stage we believe it was a deliberate act."

___

5 p.m.

