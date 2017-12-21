Mass recall of French-made baby milk over salmonella fears

PARIS (AP) — A tainted baby milk scandal affecting some 30 countries is growing, as French dairy giant Lactalis recalled millions more products globally because of fears of salmonella contamination.

Lactalis had already recalled several million baby milk products earlier this month. On Thursday, the company expanded the recall to all products made in its factory in Craon in western France since February "as a precautionary measure."

In a statement, Lactalis apologized to customers and said the outbreak began after renovation work earlier this year at the Craon site.

French health authorities said 26 infants fell ill in early December linked to Lactalis products. The symptoms of salmonella infection include abdominal cramps, diarrhea and fever. Most people recover without treatment.

The recalls this month affect countries including Britain, Greece, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Morocco, Sudan, Peru and Colombia.