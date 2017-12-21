Israeli reporter says Netanyahu apologized for mocking him

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli TV reporter says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to him in a phone call after mocking him in a speech.

Netanyahu mimicked veteran journalist Moshe Nussbaum of Channel 2 News — who has been covering the prime minister's ongoing corruption investigations — in a speech to his Likud party this week. Nussbaum told Army Radio Thursday that he told Netanyahu he was not offended.

An Israeli government official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with protocol, confirmed the call.

Netanyahu has lashed out at media over coverage of the investigations.

Police have questioned Netanyahu in two cases involving possible bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and says the allegations are part of a political witch hunt by hostile media.