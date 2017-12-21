GOP's Kennedy makes life tough for a Trump judicial nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana says he didn't enjoy taking down one of President Donald Trump's judicial nominees, but his job is to catch mistakes, "and that's what I did."

Kennedy became an internet sensation after questioning Matthew Petersen about basic legal knowledge. Petersen struggled and later withdrew his nomination after the humiliation.

Kennedy says the president called him to say "look, Kennedy, do your job. I'm not upset or angry.'"

Kennedy has been a rare Republican willing to criticize a few of Trump's nominees.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and a member of the Judiciary Committee, said Kennedy's tough questioning should be a teachable moment for the White House.

Democratic senators were elated. They've warned that some of Trump's judicial nominees aren't qualified.