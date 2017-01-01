Double trouble: Typhoon Tembin poised to hit Philippines as Kai-Tak leaves

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Typhoon Tembin or "Vinta" as it is known the Philippines has picked up its pace as it bears down on the Philippines northern area of Mindanao, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the second typhoon to strike the island nation after Typhoon Kai-Tak, however it does not appear that it will directly impact Taiwan.

Typhoon Tembin is carrying maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 80 kph, and is moving west at 21 kph, according to PAGASA data released at 2 p.m. At the time of the bulletin, the storm was centered 260 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The storm will first make landfall of the Mindanao regions of Caraga and Dava some time between Thursday night and Friday morning. The worst impacts of the storm on Mindinao are expected to occur from Thursday evening into Saturday morning, according to Accuweather.com.

By Sunday, it is predicted that the typhoon will move on to Southern Mimaropa and northern Malaysia, where heavy rainfall and flooding could occur. As the storm crosses open ocean on the way to Vietnam, it could gain strength as it nears Vietnam on Christmas Day.

As the ground is already heavily saturated by torrential raid left by Typhoon Kai-Tak, or "Urduja" in the Philippines, the potential for flooding and mudslides in the Philippines has increased. The death toll from Kai-Tak in the Philippines reached 46 in Eastern Visayas on Tuesday, according to the Manila Times.

Typhoon Tembin is not expected to leave Philippine territory until Christmas day. However, because it is moving at a faster pace, it is not believed that it will linger as long as Typhoon Kai-Tak, which hovered over the country for five days, causing extensive flooding and landslides in the process.